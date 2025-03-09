The King wants YOU: His Majesty's call-to-arms for under-35s across Britain

To celebrate its 35th anniversary, The King’s Foundation has launched its ‘35 under 35’ initiative — a UK-wide search for ‘the next generation of exceptional makers and changemakers’ who represent the progress that The King, royal founding president of The King’s Foundation (formerly The Prince’s Foundation), wants to see.

The foundation’s ‘charitable mission’ falls into three main categories: built environment, natural environment and heritage and tradition. Delivering education programmes for more than 15,000 students a year, the charity manages heritage sites across the UK, including Dumfries House, Ayrshire, the main campus, and established the ‘Building a Legacy’ network of landowners, to encourage sustainable built environments where people, places and the planet co-exist and thrive.

Chief executive Kristina Murrin hopes ‘35 under 35’ will bring forward a ‘dynamic and visionary group of young people who espouse the values we champion’, forming a network that will help to preserve their work for the next generation.

Applications are open to young people aged between 18 and 35 who are working across disciplines including Nature and sustainability, traditional arts and crafts, textiles, architecture and urbanism, health and wellbeing, horticulture or farming, whose work chimes with The King’s philosophy of harmony — a view that everything in Nature is interconnected, including ourselves.

The charity is looking for people who take a holistic approach to the challenges facing our planet and are committed to seeking resolutions by working with Nature, rather than against it.

Potential applicants will be required to outline the details of their work and how they might promote the initiatives of The King’s Foundation. The final 35 will showcase their specialism at a range of events and be invited to take part in experience days at Dumfries House, Highgrove in Gloucestershire and the Garrison Chapel in London.

Applications are now open and the deadline is March 28. Click here for more information and to apply.