Tony Juniper: 'King Charles is the most influential environmentalist of all time'

When it comes to England’s environment and our landscape, few people in the country are as important as Tony Juniper. Since 2019, he has been the chairman of Natural England, the public body for ensuring that the country’s natural environment is protected and enhanced. Not a small job, as we are sure you’ll agree.

He is also a recognised authority on parrots. More on that later.

As well as managing Natural England, Tony is a prolific public speaker and author. Om Saturday May 17th, 2025, he’ll be at London’s newest literary festival, Fleet Street Quarter Festival of Words, in conversation with former leader of the Green Party Natalie Bennett, to discuss their books Just Earth and Change Everything, respectively. Tickets are available here.

We spoke to Tony about Just Earth, and it was enlightening to hear his words on how climate degradation is as much a social issue as it is an environmental one. So much has been said about the changing climate, that it was fascinating to talk to someone with so much experience in the sector, and someone who has witnessed so much decline in his own lifetime, as well as someone who has experience and success in putting things right. Experience that he has shared with a wide variety of people and organisations, from Friends of the Earth to The King himself — a man he refers to as 'one of the most influential environmentalists of all time'.

We also talk about parrots. Tony worked at BirdLife international and is a formally trained zoologist and conservationist. His book, Spix’s Macaw: The Race to Save the World’s Rarest Bird is a classic; so much so that it was adapted in part to create the animated film Rio.

It’s a fascinating chat, and it was a real privilege to get the chance to speak to him.

Episode credits

Host: James Fisher

Guest: Tony Juniper

Editor and producer: Toby Keel

Music: JuliusH via Pixabay