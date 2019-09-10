Country Life Today: Your favourite tree needs your vote

In today's news round-up, we bring you Britain's most remarkable trees, reveal why Norfolk has three miles of new beaches and discover a stingy surprise that washed up in Cornwall.

Vote for your favourite tree

Ten extraordinary trees, including a tree that continued to grow despite having been felled by a storm, an oak that may date from the Norman Conquest and a Scots pine that twists on itself, are vying for the title of Tree of the Year 2019.

The winner, which will be chosen by public vote, could enter the 2020 European Tree of the Year award. Voting closes on September 27.

Norfolk gets three miles of beaches — and a powerful coastal protection defence

A £22-million sandscaping project, which saw enough sand to fill half of Wembley stadium pumped onto the North Norfolk shores, has created three miles of new beaches around the villages of Bacton and Walcott.

The innovative project, which will help protect the coast from erosion and storm surges for at least 15 years, may be rolled out to other sites across the UK.

Stingy surprise for Cornwall

The strong winds that are buffeting the Cornish coast these days have brought ashore some unexpected visitors. A Portuguese man-o’-war washed up at Portheras Cove, according to local conservation group Friends of Portheras Cove.

The creature, which looks like a jellyfish but is actually a colony of polyps, can inflict extremely painful stings to people. Alongside the man o’ war, the wind also brought several by-the-wind-sailors and plenty of goose barnacles.

Now you can buy your own railway

Ever wanted a railway of your own? Now you can have one for as little as £60,000 (for a seven-year lease).

The one-mile-long Hayling Seaside Railway, which runs from Eastoke Corner to Beachlands, in Hampshire, comes complete with two diesel locomotives, five carriages and even a volunteer Fat Controller.

On This Day…Gibraltar chooses to be British

On September 10, 1967, Gibraltar held a referendum in which people were asked whether they preferred to remain under British sovereignty or move under Spain’s, retaining some special conditions in both cases. Nearly all voters chose to remain British.

To mark the 25th anniversary of the referendum, Gibraltar National Day was introduced in September 1992 and has been celebrated ever since.

Own your slice of English literature

Laurie Lee’s childhood home, which inspired his 1959 masterpiece Cider with Rosie, is up for sale.

The Grade II-listed cottage can be yours for just £475,000, but requires significant renovation work.

Shear speed: Britain’s baarmiest race is on in Frampton

Sheep will do battle at the Frampton Court Estate, in Frampton-on-Severn, next Saturday, September 14, to secure the top spot in the sixth annual sheep-racing competition.

The event, which draws crowds from all over the world, sees the woolly steeds race around a course under the ‘expert’ guidance of plush-toy jockeys. Punters can make win-only bets, with profits going to charity.

And finally… ‘pup-up’ café comes to Southampton

Attention, all pug and French bulldog owners: a Pug & Frenchie ‘Pup Up’ Café will run in Southampton on October 12 and 13.

The first day will celebrate pugs, with the second devoted to French bulldogs. Lucky pooches can expect plenty of treats, unlimited ‘puppuccinos’, and ball pits, tunnels and toys to keep them entertained.

