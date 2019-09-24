‘Some communities may be cut off’: Heavy rain causes havoc across England

The Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning covering most of England until 10pm, while 12 flood warnings and 39 flood alerts have been put in place by the Environment Agency.

Heavy rain is causing travel problems across England with floods reported on roads in Southampton, Birmingham, Liverpool and London.

The Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning covering most of the country until 10pm today (24 September) and police forces have urged people not to travel unless necessary.

Social media has been awash with reports of disruptions caused by the weather, including abandoned cars, flooded roads and cancelled railway services.

‘Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life and some communities may be cut off by flooded roads,’ the MET Office warning read.

‘Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible. Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.’

The MET Office warned that homes and businesses could be flooded, and buildings could be damaged. It also mentioned possible power cuts and the loss of other services.

Met Office spokesman Graham Madge said the south western parts of Britain were subjected to significant rainfall earlier today.

‘The system is quite intense, leading to some considerable short periods of rainfall, that could lead to some disruption, like flash flooding,’ he said. ‘There are also embedded thunderstorms within those periods of heavy rain, so it is generally quite a very unsettled day today.’

Flood warnings were in place in Crawley, Ifield and Lowfield Heath. Flooding was also expected between Maiden Newton and Dorchester, in Dorset, and between Whitwick and Thringstone, in Leicestershire.

Edwinstone and Ollerton in Nottinghamshire were also at risk of flooding, as weer areas in Sefton, Merseyside, and Pontefract, West Yorkshire. Warnings were also in place between Chapeltown and North Ecclesfield, near Sheffield.

Yellow weather warnings have been issued for some areas over the weekend, with thundery showers on Sunday afternoon.