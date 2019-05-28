Country Life Today: The coming of the Age of Man – the first epoch defined by Man’s impact on the environment

The arrival of the Antropocene as a proposed new global era; A call to rewild deer-stalking fields in Scotland; How 'play dead' saved a dog's life.

Scientists declare the Anthropocene a new epoch in the Earth’s history

Some 540 million years after life began on Earth, scientists are now proposing the dawning of the first ecological chapter in our history created by Man.

Named the ‘Anthropocene’ epoch (from the Ancient Greek anthropos meaning ‘man’ and kainos meaning ‘new’), this era represents the first where mankind is the dominant influence on the climate and environment.

“We’re all too aware of the wider significance of what the Anthropocene is.” Says Professor Jan Zalasiewicz, who has spent the last decade reviewing evidence with a panel of experts to decide if the concept has merit – a positive vote was passed last week. “We look at the issue dispassionately and honestly. Geology is quite good at that: the rocks don’t lie.”

A legendary performance A video from Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe shows a painted dog pulling off the greatest escape of its young life. Caught in the jaws of a fierce lioness and surrounded by gamekeeper’s vans watching the scene, the young pup remained calm and still until the lioness placed him down to attack one of his pack mates. Much to the surprise of onlookers, he then jumped up and ran away. Both dogs escaped the lioness. Painted Dog Conservation claim that there are fewer than 7,000 painted dogs left in the wild, spread out over 14 countries – these two wily escape artists have earned their place in their number!

‘Oh deer’ – the Scottish solution to climate change

With natural climate solutions receiving less than three percent of global climate finance, it’s no wonder that scientists are turning to other solutions to try to eliminate man’s contributions to climate change by 2050.

Pedro Moura Costa, Chief Executive of Sustainable Investment Management, proposes that Scotland do their bit to reduce their impact on the climate by rewilding land used for other activities – namely, deer stalking, which Mr Costa claims currently occupies 1.8 million hectares of Scottish countryside.

A similar plan was proposed in London after Michael Gove launched the Urban Tree Challenge Fund last week, including £10 million in grants to plant 130,000 over towns and cities in England.

Whether replacing stalking grounds with natural forests is a popular solution or not, it is definitely a solution which would see the results needed to turn around the country’s attitude to the environment in less than a generation and possibly lead to Scotland reaching their climate change targets five years before the rest of the UK.

Quote of the day

‘We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars.’

– Oscar Wilde, Lady Windermere’s Fan



Entire Roman town discovered next to a motorway in Kent

The remains of an entire Roman town have been found next to a motorway in Kent. The 18-acre settlement contains rare coins, pottery and jewellery which dates back to as early as 43 AD. A seven-metre-wide road was also found, as well as the remains of a temple, both of which prove that the A2 wasn’t the only major Roman road in the region.

‘This is very exciting.’ Said Dean Coles, chairman of the Newington History Group. ‘The scale of this site, with the huge number and quality of finds, changes our knowledge of Newington’s development.’

And finally – a whale politely fights back against accidental pollution…

🐋 Amazing story: A beluga whale picked up a woman’s cell phone after she dropped it in the water and gave it back to her. #oceans #animals #nature pic.twitter.com/mhTeyNEjvk — Alexander Verbeek 🌍 (@Alex_Verbeek) May 26, 2019

‘You can have this back, thank you.”