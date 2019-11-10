‘Dogs don’t come with a gift receipt’: Heartbreaking advert released to address ‘skyrocketing’ demand for puppies over Christmas

Dogs Trust is urging the public not to give dogs as presents, as new statistics show online searches for puppies go up by 44 percent in the countdown to Christmas.

The Dogs Trust’s famous slogan, ‘A dog is for life, not just for Christmas’, is known in most households, but it seems many members of the public are still failing to heed its advice.

The charity has launched a new advert following the release of statistics that show online searches for puppies skyrocket by 44 percent in the countdown to Christmas.

Online searches to ‘get a dog’ also peaked by nearly 27 percent during the festive period, along with searches for people wanting to give up their dog in January.

‘These figures show that people still think to buy a dog in the rush before Christmas. It’s very easy to pick a puppy at the click of a button but dogs don’t come with a gift receipt,’ said Dogs Trust’s chief executive, Owen Sharp.

‘We take calls all-year-round from people who feel they have no choice but to give up their dog. It can be heart-breaking, even if an owner knows they are doing the right thing.’

The charity’s advert features a small dog made from cork, named Corky, frolicking on the Christmas table. The family play with the dog and laugh with delight when he tumbles among the decorations and pulls crackers.

However, the next day the pup is heartlessly discarded along with Christmas rubbish. He becomes a real terrier who is seen looking sadly out of a skip in front of a house, before being taken into a Dogs Trust centre.

‘Dog ownership is wonderful, and we aren’t saying don’t get a dog, we’re just asking that people are sure they are ready for the long-term commitment that comes with it,’ added Mr Sharp.

‘We hope this year our message, “A dog is for life, not just for Christmas”, comes across loud and clear.’