Flat caps, eco-friendly packed lunches and Stranger Things: How our environment is shaping our shopping habits

Concern over the environment has had a huge impact on what we've been buying, according to the latest figures — but we're also still being influenced by the television series that we binge-watch.

Reusable cutlery, straws and water bottles were among the most popular items bought from John Lewis over the past 12 months.

The move away from throwaway plastics and towards more eco-friendly alternatives was also indicated in the demand for collapsible coffee cups, portable cutlery sets and reusable beeswax sandwich wrappers.

A spokesman for the retailer said that the popularity of the portable cutlery sets were in part due to a rise in people taking their own lunch to work.

‘We’ve seen a huge rise in the modern day lunchbox as our customers are becoming increasingly aware of food wastage and are making a conscious effort to use up any leftovers,’ said Elaine Hooper, cookshop buyer.