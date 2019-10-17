Trending:

Flat caps, eco-friendly packed lunches and Stranger Things: How our environment is shaping our shopping habits

Concern over the environment has had a huge impact on what we've been buying, according to the latest figures — but we're also still being influenced by the television series that we binge-watch.

Reusable cutlery, straws and water bottles were among the most popular items bought from John Lewis over the past 12 months.

The move away from throwaway plastics and towards more eco-friendly alternatives was also indicated in the demand for collapsible coffee cups,  portable cutlery sets and reusable beeswax sandwich wrappers.

A spokesman for the retailer said that the popularity of the portable cutlery sets were in part due to a rise in people taking their own lunch to work.

‘We’ve seen a huge rise in the modern day lunchbox as our customers are becoming increasingly aware of food wastage and are making a conscious effort to use up any leftovers,’ said Elaine Hooper, cookshop buyer.

‘Reusable water bottles aren’t showing any sign of slowing down and some of customers have as many as five different types of water bottles, one for the gym, one for the office and even ones for different sized bags so they’re always prepared.’

Plastic bottles and other rubbish washed up on a beach — here’s hoping that the vogue for reusable plastic will lessen this sort of thing over time.

Glastonbury further encouraged the preference for reusables, with sales of water bottles up 15 percent in the week preceding the festival, which banned single use plastic.

Meanwhile, styles from popular television shows have also influenced our shopping habits.

Cult Netflix series Stranger Things has made an impact on the way we dress, with retro styling on hot demand and sales of slim fit Levi’s up eight percent.

Peaky Blinders’ Tommy Shelby has given flat caps a boost, while Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge is to thank for the popularity of black jumpsuits.

The store said Britons have also become more conservative in their dress sense, as shoppers shy away from mini skirts and revealing clothing in favour of covering up.

Oversized dresses and cashmere sweaters proved popular last winter, and John Lewis cited the Duchess of Sussex as inspiration for this look.

The forecast was gloomier for the humble mantlepiece clock, whose sales have plummeted by 30 percent. John Lewis said the change was influenced by the increasing use of smart phones and voice-activated devises to check the time.

Display of Tabletop Clocks, Notting Hill Market, London, England. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Will these clocks go unsold and unloved?