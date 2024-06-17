Golden times for golden eagles as Britain’s most majestic bird of prey hits 300-year high

Conservation efforts to help golden eagles are paying off, reports Annunciata Elwes.

A record number of golden eagles is now swooping about the skies of southern Scotland, thanks to the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project. The number, 47, is the highest recorded there for 300 years and is attributed to a series of successful translocations of ‘free-flying young golden eagles’ (aged from six months to three years) over the 2023/24 winter.

Others of the convocation are there due to an earlier project, in which 28 chicks from the Highlands and islands were released, some going on to build eyries.

‘This novel approach has provided a significant boost in our efforts… and is proving to be a groundbreaking technique for global raptor conservation management,’ comments project manager Dr Cat Barlow.

‘We, too, would like to see more of these important apex predators soaring across the British Isles and have great plans to help us achieve this; however, as our initial funding comes to an end [National Lottery Heritage Fund, GWCT and others], we need the support of new significant funding partners… We would encourage any interested parties to get in touch.’

The fourth annual community-led Moffat Eagle Festival, which supports the project, will take place on September 6–8. Visit www.goldeneaglessouthofscotland.co.uk for details.