The most jaw-dropping vegetables from the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show Giant Vegetable competition

Each year, the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show Giant Vegetable competition sees a quite unbelievable array of giant fruit and veg.

It’s always well worth a look, and photographer Danny Lawson was on hand at this year’s show to capture some truly spectacular images of the winning veg — and the people who produced them.

From the care and attention shown by judges through to the staggering scale of some of the produce, it’s a lovely record of an event that’s a great British institution.

Biggest cucumber: 36.2 inches

Heaviest cabbage: 4.5 stone (27.4kg)

Craig Pearson with his winning giant cabbage weighing 27.4 kilos, after he scooped 1st prize in the cabbage category of Giant Vegetable competition at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show in Yorkshire.

Biggest pumpkin: Just under a third of a tonne!

The other end of the size spectrum

‘To me… to you…’

And finally, these must be the world’s prettiest carrots