The most jaw-dropping vegetables from the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show Giant Vegetable competition

Toby Keel

Each year, the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show Giant Vegetable competition sees a quite unbelievable array of giant fruit and veg.

It’s always well worth a look, and photographer Danny Lawson was on hand at this year’s show to capture some truly spectacular images of the winning veg — and the people who produced them.

From the care and attention shown by judges through to the staggering scale of some of the produce, it’s a lovely record of an event that’s a great British institution.

Biggest cucumber: 36.2 inches

Graham Barratt with his winning giant cucumber that is 920mm long, after he scooped 1st prize in the cucumber category of Giant Vegetable competition at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show in Yorkshire.

Heaviest cabbage: 4.5 stone (27.4kg)

Craig Pearson with his winning giant cabbage weighing 27.4 kilos, after he scooped 1st prize in the cabbage category of Giant Vegetable competition at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show in Yorkshire.

Biggest pumpkin: Just under a third of a tonne!

Richard Mann with his winning giant pumpkin weighing 291.7 kilos, the scooped 1st prize in the pumpkin category of Giant Vegetable competition at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show in Yorkshire.

The other end of the size spectrum

Judging takes place during the Giant Vegetable competition at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show in Yorkshire.

 

‘To me… to you…’

Two men carry a giant marrow as judging takes place during the Giant Vegetable competition at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show in Yorkshire.

And finally, these must be the world’s prettiest carrots

Judging takes place during the National Vegetable Society UK Championships at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show in Yorkshire.