Jonnie Hearn: In memoriam

It's with enormous sadness that we report the death of our colleague and friend Jonathan Hearn, a member of the Country Life team for over three decades.

Jonnie joined Country Life in 1986, working for decades as the Arts and Antiques advertising manager on the magazine. He was endlessly kind, gracious, thoughtful and charming to all who knew him, and will be much missed.

Jonnie was a well-known character in the UK arts and antiques world, full of passion for his field that came through in every conversation he had with colleagues and clients alike. Those passions went far beyond the art world: he loved tractors, cars, dogs, the countryside and much more.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Jonnie’s family at this heartbreaking time. Rest in peace, Jonnie.