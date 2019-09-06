The mystery of why more and more whales and dolphins are being stranded on Britain’s beaches

Figures from the Zoological Society of London confirm anecdotal reports of an increase in the number of whales and dolphins stranded on British shores, but the problem could have many causes.

A walker was enjoying a morning stroll along Plymouth Hue earlier this week when he came across a dolphin carcass. The unfortunate creature had washed up on the shore near the Lion’s Den, just a few months after another carcass was found on nearby Mount Batten beach and only days after a distressed dolphin died in Cornwall. Then, on Thursday, one more dead dolphin was spotted in Plymouth, this time tied to a rock near a children’s playground.

If these harrowing reports seem increasingly frequent, it’s because they are. Figures by the Zoological Society of London‘s Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme, which track the number of whales, dolphins and porpoises washing up on British coastlines, show a marked rise in the years from 2011 to 2017 over the previous seven years. The findings match those from the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group, which recorded a record number of strandings in 2018.

Scientists don’t yet know what is causing the problem. Naval sonar, the proliferation of offshore windfarms and pollution are some of the many possible factors affecting the animals. But improved reporting may also be playing a part: this might as yet be a case of a spike in recording, rather than in cetacean deaths.

‘It’s difficult to say conclusively what’s driven this rise, but it’s potentially associated with multiple causes, including increases in local reporting effort and seasonal variation in the population density of some species,’ Rob Deaville of ZSL told the BBC.

There is another possibility as well — and one which suggests that the phenomenon is actually a good thing, since it may just be a natural by-product of an increase number of these beautiful creatures off our shoes.

Both the ZSL figures and reports from fishermen show that a wide range of species swim off the British shores, including some, such as the dwarf sperm whale, which had not been seen before and others, like the a humpback spotted off the Cornish coast or the minke whales seen off Yorkshire, which are usually a rare sight.