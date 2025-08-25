Pugs in pearls: Nine times dogs stole the show on publishing’s most famous page

Country Life’s celebrated Frontispiece has been a mainstay of the magazine since its inception in 1897. The page usually features a woman of note, however, it has also played host to countless men, small children, ships, famous artworks and even a penguin. And while we’re on the subject of animals, the most popular four-legged creature to grace the page is, and always has been, the dog.

Dogs have accompanied sitters countless times on the page, posing alongside their owners, or sometimes even appearing in their own right. So, in celebration of International Dog Day, on August 26, here is a small selection of some of the canine companions who have graced one of the most famous pages in publishing history.

Country Life’s second-ever Frontispiece featured the then Princess of Wales, a keen dog lover, with four canine companions. Born in Denmark, she would go on to become Queen Alexandra after the death of Queen Victoria.

It’s 1903, and Lady Constance Butler poses thoughtfully with her two, stern-looking pet pugs. Lady Constance managed a Red Cross depot for medical supplies during the First World War and then went on to become an expert on radiography. From 1924, she headed the x-ray department at St Andrew’s Hospital, in London.

Pictured: Mrs Alec Hambro with her daughter, Alexandra Mary, and their pet Dalmatian. Born Baba Beaton, Hambro was one of the famed sisters of photographer and costumier Cecil.

TRH The Duke and Duchess of Kent, with Prince Edward and Princess Alexandra were photographed with their pet Chow, Mouff, in 1940. The Duke was killed on active service with the RAF in 1942; Prince Edward and Princess Alexandra are active members of the Royal Family to this day.

In 2004, 15-year-old Cressida Bonas posed for the page with her Pekingese, Wee Ming. Cressida is now a successful podcaster and has written articles for The Spectator on dog ownership.

Fashion designer Selina Blow cut a striking figure alongside her adorable Scottish Terriers, and still creates fabulous tailored clothes for both men and women in her London studio.

Yellow Labrador Miss Nima Grylls, pet to Shara Grylls, wife of Bear, graced the page back in 2002. She sat (good girl) on the executive canine committee of Macmillan Dog Day — a charity day to raise funds for MacMillan Cancer Relief.

The Queen’s beloved terriers Bluebell and Beth starred on the Frontispiece when The Queen, then Duchess of Cornwall, guest edited Country Life in 2022.

Most recently, Miss Harriet Cowan was photographed with her sheepdog, Tyke. The formidable Harriet is a woman not content with one job, working as a farmer; she also works as an adult district nurse for the NHS. Alongside these two demanding roles, she also helped keep Jeremy Clarkson in check during the fourth season of Clarkson’s Farm.