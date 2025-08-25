Pugs in pearls: Nine times dogs stole the show on publishing’s most famous page
Every Monday, Melanie Bryan, delves into the hidden depths of Country Life's extraordinary archive to bring you a long-forgotten story, photograph or advert.
Country Life’s celebrated Frontispiece has been a mainstay of the magazine since its inception in 1897. The page usually features a woman of note, however, it has also played host to countless men, small children, ships, famous artworks and even a penguin. And while we’re on the subject of animals, the most popular four-legged creature to grace the page is, and always has been, the dog.
Dogs have accompanied sitters countless times on the page, posing alongside their owners, or sometimes even appearing in their own right. So, in celebration of International Dog Day, on August 26, here is a small selection of some of the canine companions who have graced one of the most famous pages in publishing history.
Country Life’s second-ever Frontispiece featured the then Princess of Wales, a keen dog lover, with four canine companions. Born in Denmark, she would go on to become Queen Alexandra after the death of Queen Victoria.
It’s 1903, and Lady Constance Butler poses thoughtfully with her two, stern-looking pet pugs. Lady Constance managed a Red Cross depot for medical supplies during the First World War and then went on to become an expert on radiography. From 1924, she headed the x-ray department at St Andrew’s Hospital, in London.
Pictured: Mrs Alec Hambro with her daughter, Alexandra Mary, and their pet Dalmatian. Born Baba Beaton, Hambro was one of the famed sisters of photographer and costumier Cecil.
TRH The Duke and Duchess of Kent, with Prince Edward and Princess Alexandra were photographed with their pet Chow, Mouff, in 1940. The Duke was killed on active service with the RAF in 1942; Prince Edward and Princess Alexandra are active members of the Royal Family to this day.
In 2004, 15-year-old Cressida Bonas posed for the page with her Pekingese, Wee Ming. Cressida is now a successful podcaster and has written articles for The Spectator on dog ownership.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Fashion designer Selina Blow cut a striking figure alongside her adorable Scottish Terriers, and still creates fabulous tailored clothes for both men and women in her London studio.
Yellow Labrador Miss Nima Grylls, pet to Shara Grylls, wife of Bear, graced the page back in 2002. She sat (good girl) on the executive canine committee of Macmillan Dog Day — a charity day to raise funds for MacMillan Cancer Relief.
The Queen’s beloved terriers Bluebell and Beth starred on the Frontispiece when The Queen, then Duchess of Cornwall, guest edited Country Life in 2022.
Most recently, Miss Harriet Cowan was photographed with her sheepdog, Tyke. The formidable Harriet is a woman not content with one job, working as a farmer; she also works as an adult district nurse for the NHS. Alongside these two demanding roles, she also helped keep Jeremy Clarkson in check during the fourth season of Clarkson’s Farm.
Melanie is a freelance picture editor and writer, and the former Archive Manager at Country Life magazine. She has worked for national and international publications and publishers all her life, covering news, politics, sport, features and everything in between, making her a force to be reckoned with at pub quizzes. She lives and works in rural Ryedale, North Yorkshire, where she enjoys nothing better than tootling around God’s Own County on her bicycle, and possibly, maybe, visiting one or two of the area’s numerous fine cafes and hostelries en route.
-
-
What everyone is talking about this week: The problem(s) with cyclists
Week in, week out, Will Hosie rounds up the hottest topics on everyone's lips, in London and beyond.
-
The Glovebox: Phantom in a pool, Porsches in the snow and a new world record for Polestar
Rolls Royce celebrates one of Rock and Roll's greatest myths, and Polestar drives for almost 23 hours on a single charge.
-
What everyone is talking about this week: The problem(s) with cyclists
Week in, week out, Will Hosie rounds up the hottest topics on everyone's lips, in London and beyond.
-
The smooth collie: A working breed with beauty and brains
Once the go-to Scottish herding dog, the smooth collie is as elegant as it is dependable — a working breed with beauty and brains.
-
A new gilded age: Sir David Attenborough christens a rare golden eaglet
The first golden eagle to fledge from the nest of a translocated bird has been rewarded with a name selected by Sir David Attenborough.
-
How Sir Walter Scott made the Dandie Dinmont terrier a legend
This week marked Sir Walter Scott’s birthday — and so it seemed the right moment to celebrate the terrier that owes its fame, and its name, to his pen.
-
'Two months to the Moon, three for rest and refreshment and two more for the return': The English stork success story
Long unseen on British shores, white stork chicks are hatching once again in the UK and a colony is now flourishing in West Sussex thanks to a pioneering restoration project.
-
How the acrobatic buzzard survived persecution to become one of Britain's best avian hunters
It may appear lethargic, but no one could argue with the hunting prowess of the common buzzard when it transforms into a surging missile intent on an unsuspecting victim.
-
From Lincoln to London, the crosses of Eleanor are a legacy of love
A grief-stricken Edward I built a legacy to love across the middle of England in memory of his adored Queen Consort, marked by 12 Eleanor Crosses. The historian Alice Loxton walks in the footsteps of the epic funerary procession.
-
Pier today, gone tomorrow: Blackpool pleasure pier up for sale
A product of Victorian entertainment, piers are synonymous with the British seaside. But they need our help to survive.