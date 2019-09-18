New footage supports theory Loch Ness Monster is actually an eel

A clip posted by the Ness Fishery Board appears to show a long creature sliding through the water, supporting theories that the Loch Ness Monster is in fact an eel.

Earlier this month (6 September) Country Life shared research from New Zealand’s University of Otago surrounding the mystery of the Loch Ness monster.

After examining 500 million DNA sequences from water samples, the team found no evidence to support popular Loch Ness monster theories — but they said Nessie could plausibly be an overgrown eel, and footage from Ness Fishery Board appears to support that belief.

The underwater video clip appears to show a large serpent-like creature in the River Ness, which flows from the northern end of Loch Ness.

‘When you see a large eel-shaped object passing your camera in the River Ness, the first thing you think of is the Loch Ness Monster,’ said the fishery board when they shared the video on Twitter.

‘Hope you grabbed a water sample,’ was the response of Professor Neil Gemmell, who led the University of Otago project.

He said he was ‘delighted’ with the amount of interest the project has generated in the science and the new understanding of life in Loch Ness.

Although the fishery board video was met with some cynicism, experts confirmed the appearance of an eel in the footage.

‘I believe this video shows a large eel,’ Richard Freeman of the Centre for Fortean Zoology told the Times. ‘Judging by the fish in the foreground it appears to be at least two metres long.

‘I don’t believe the eel theory has killed off the Loch Ness Monster, quite the reverse in fact. A giant eel, which can grow up to 30ft, is a monster in every sense of the word.’

Marine biologist Adrian Shine did not think the new theory would deter tourists.

‘A huge eel would actually be a very acceptable and exciting discovery. The fascination with Loch Ness, and what lives within it, will continue to endure.’