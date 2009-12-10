Perfect student pad in Chelsea for sale

Glebe Place in Chelsea has been considered a wonderful place for painting since Victorian times – the building has fantastic large glass roofs providing northern light, considered the very best for painting. Augustus John was a resident in 1935 and William Rothenstein moved to Glebe Place in 1900.

The house has a studio/reception room, two bedrooms, bathroom and a shower room as well as a combined kitchen/dining room, all in 1,798sq ft of space. The property comes freehold and is situated in a wonderful area just off the King’s Road which has excellent communications and is within reach of many higher education institutions.

The guide price is £2,950,000. For further information please contact Savills on 020 7730 0822 or visit www.savills.co.uk.

