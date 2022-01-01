Britain’s most scenic drives: The Road to the Isles, Scotland

On a quest to discover the country's most glorious roads, Annunciata Elwes drives along Scotland's Road to the Isles.

Not only does the Road to the Isles sound like something from a fairy tale, it looks like it, too.

If a dragon appeared in a bruised Highland sky, clouds aflame in the setting sun, and swooped low to glide over a smooth mountain loch, perhaps admiring its reflection, it would seem both fitting and proper.

This 46-mile historic route between Fort William and the fishing port of Mallaig in Lochaber (the A830 on modern maps) seems to have it all: rocky mountains, inaccessible lochs, the sandy beaches of Morar, atmospheric ruins, vistas of the Isles of Rum, Muck, Eigg and Canna and a mythological beast’s-eye view of the Glenfinnan Viaduct and Loch Shiel.