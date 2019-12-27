Country Life’s best Instagram posts of 2019: Gorgeous interiors, stately homes and the lamb that broke the internet

One of Country Life's crowning jewels is our carefully-curated Instagram feed, displaying the Best of Britain twice a day, every day. We've rounded up our top ten posts of the year, a marvellous mixture of adorable animals and verdant views.

We begin our round up of Country Life’s top Instagrams of 2019 just as we should, with the most beloved of all creatures, Marvin the lamb. Marvin basically broke the internet with his whimsical smile and teddy-bear face, receiving the most likes we’ve ever seen and propelling himself firmly into our hearts forever.

Our next highest number of likes fell to Asthall Manor in September. Beautifully framed by buttery stone gates, the gabled Jacobean Cotswold manor house was home to the extremely talented Mitford sisters.

Interior designer Birdie Fortescue turned her family beach house into their main home. Our inbox was instantly bombarded with people asking who had supplied the stair runners and beautiful flagstone flooring.

The ‘dream house’ and gardens of Cecil Beaton attracted admirers from all over the world in July, even converting one person who previously (unimaginably) hated period properties to our cause.

This little guy unsurprisingly garnered much love in November as he raised awareness for the dwindling dormouse population, suffering from loss of habitat. If you do see a dormouse, please report it on the PTES website.

Another slumbering angel, this little guy taught our followers that baby hedgehogs are called hoglets. Longer summers have increased births later in the season, meaning that many hoglets are still too small to survive the winter cold. You can help by installing a hedgehog house or (if you don’t have animals that would eat it themselves) leaving a little kitten or puppy food out for them if you know there are some in your area.

This year saw the birth of another Country Life Instagram account, Country Life Property. We recently celebrated the account passing 10K, and this wonderful picture shows just how we managed to pass the milestone so quickly!

Beautiful country views are our bread and butter. The charming setting of Cider with Rosie shines in this post from September, reminding us that those little idyllic pockets of England are still there for those who care to find them.

We’re entirely unsurprised that this little beauty shot to the top of the leaderboard – after all, there is something uniquely fascinating about minature homes. This is certainly the case with Vine House, transformed from an awkwardly-shaped collection of rooms into a lovely, flowing home.

Finally, a lovely family portrait marking the 70th anniversary of Badminton reached our top ten by merit of the family pictured. One follower remarked Lord Snowdon’s resemblance to British movie star Benedict Cumberbatch, while others were left longing for tweed outfits and woolly tights.

