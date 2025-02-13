In pictures: A celebration of British food and culture in New York

This time last week, Country Life was busy hosting a supper inside New York’s James Beard Foundation in partnership with The Beaumont Mayfair.

The reason? To celebrate all things British food and culture — and celebrate Britain and the magazine’s longstanding relationship with the US.

(Image credit: Andrew Werner)

Fittingly, James Beard (1903-1985) pioneered television cooking shows and mentored generations of chefs. His home in Greenwich Village, Manhattan, is now the heart of the foundation set up in his name and memory, where people can come to appreciate the talents of emerging and established cooks.

Before supper — Orkney scallops and venison, masterfully cooked by The Beaumont’s executive chef, Brendan Fyldes — guests were entertained by a lively panel discussion chaired by Jules Perowne.

Igee Okafor (Image credit: Andrew Werner)

Country Life's Editor-in-Chief Mark Hedges, CEO of The Beaumont Stuart Proctor, and food writer, author and Country Life contributor Tom Parker Bowles all took part.

(Image credit: Andrew Werner)

Everyone took home a magazine, a signed copy of Cooking & The Crown by Parker Bowles, Fortnum & Mason truffles, Beaumont negronis and a hotel voucher entitling everyone to a two-night stay.

Here's some of our favourite pictures from the night...

