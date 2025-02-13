In pictures: A celebration of British food and culture in New York
Find out what happened when Country Life, The Beaumont Mayfair and Tom Parker Bowles spent a night in New York. Photographs by Andrew Werner.
This time last week, Country Life was busy hosting a supper inside New York’s James Beard Foundation in partnership with The Beaumont Mayfair.
The reason? To celebrate all things British food and culture — and celebrate Britain and the magazine’s longstanding relationship with the US.
Fittingly, James Beard (1903-1985) pioneered television cooking shows and mentored generations of chefs. His home in Greenwich Village, Manhattan, is now the heart of the foundation set up in his name and memory, where people can come to appreciate the talents of emerging and established cooks.
Before supper — Orkney scallops and venison, masterfully cooked by The Beaumont’s executive chef, Brendan Fyldes — guests were entertained by a lively panel discussion chaired by Jules Perowne.
Country Life's Editor-in-Chief Mark Hedges, CEO of The Beaumont Stuart Proctor, and food writer, author and Country Life contributor Tom Parker Bowles all took part.
Everyone took home a magazine, a signed copy of Cooking & The Crown by Parker Bowles, Fortnum & Mason truffles, Beaumont negronis and a hotel voucher entitling everyone to a two-night stay.
Here's some of our favourite pictures from the night...
Rosie is Country Life's Digital Content Director & Travel Editor. She joined the team in July 2014 — following a brief stint in the art world. In 2022, she edited the magazine's special Queen's Platinum Jubilee issue and coordinated Country Life's own 125 birthday celebrations. She has also been invited to judge a travel media award and chaired live discussions on the London property market, sustainability and luxury travel trends.
