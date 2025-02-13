In pictures: A celebration of British food and culture in New York

Find out what happened when Country Life, The Beaumont Mayfair and Tom Parker Bowles spent a night in New York. Photographs by Andrew Werner.

Group of people at a party
(Image credit: Andrew Werner)
This time last week, Country Life was busy hosting a supper inside New York’s James Beard Foundation in partnership with The Beaumont Mayfair.

The reason? To celebrate all things British food and culture — and celebrate Britain and the magazine’s longstanding relationship with the US.

James Beard Foundation dining room

(Image credit: Andrew Werner)

Fittingly, James Beard (1903-1985) pioneered television cooking shows and mentored generations of chefs. His home in Greenwich Village, Manhattan, is now the heart of the foundation set up in his name and memory, where people can come to appreciate the talents of emerging and established cooks.

Before supper — Orkney scallops and venison, masterfully cooked by The Beaumont’s executive chef, Brendan Fyldes — guests were entertained by a lively panel discussion chaired by Jules Perowne.

Brianne Manz and Igee Okafor

Igee Okafor

(Image credit: Andrew Werner)

Country Life's Editor-in-Chief Mark Hedges, CEO of The Beaumont Stuart Proctor, and food writer, author and Country Life contributor Tom Parker Bowles all took part.

Dominic Sebag-Montefiore, Sean Gale Burke, Julia Shingler Burke and Tug Rice

(Image credit: Andrew Werner)

Everyone took home a magazine, a signed copy of Cooking & The Crown by Parker Bowles, Fortnum & Mason truffles, Beaumont negronis and a hotel voucher entitling everyone to a two-night stay.

Here's some of our favourite pictures from the night...

Tom Parker Bowles and Zach Weiss laughing
Tom Parker Bowles and Zach Weiss(Image credit: Andrew Werner)
