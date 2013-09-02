The top 10 shops at Burghley

The Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials is fantastic for shopping, whether you are after socks, smoked salmon or a saddle, says Kate Green



1 Country Life (H7) – a magazine subscription is the perfect Christmas present, and we’re offering £40% off, plus a free bottle of Glengoyne Whisky or Moet Champagne

2 Loch Fyne Oysters Ltd for a contribution to supper with your generous host

3 Beatrice Von Tresckow for dazzling, luxuriant silks

4 Berkeley Studio for a rummage through the piles of bargain Aldin and Snaffles prints

5 Charley Chau for the most snuggly dog beds-you know he deserves one

6 Mr D’Arcy’s Heritage Fruit Trees-a bit tricky to carry home, admittedly, but you’ll be pleased when you’ve planted it



7 Joules for a stylish and reasonably priced women’s tweed Fieldcoat

8 Nomad Ideas for a vibrant kelim, stool, handbag or slippers

9 The holiday of a lifetime from Ride Worldwide

10 Fabulous fitted tops from The Shirt Company