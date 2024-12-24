14 of the greatest movie posters in cinema

It's the season to be jolly... but it's also the season to kick back on the sofa and watch lots of films.

These days, we tend to choose what to pick after an aimless 20 minutes scrolling through the menus on Netflix or Disney+, but it wasn’t always like this. For years, that aimless scrolling was handled by the film posters which festooned cinemas, bus shelters and other public areas through the land.

The right poster can evoke a film without words, stir nostalgia and entice viewers into cinemas. We’ve taken a selection from Tony Nourmand’s new book 1001 Movie Posters: Designs of the Times (Reel Art Press, £80) to raise a smile — and perhaps even persuade you to revisit an old favourite. No Netflix scrolling required.

Pictures from 1001 Movie Posters: Designs of the Times, by Tony Nourmand, Graham Marsh, Christopher Frayling and Alison Elangasinghe, published by Reel Art Press (£80) Order a copy here