23 breathtaking properties around the world, as seen in Country Life

Our selection of the finest overseas homes to grace Country Life includes a magnificent Maltese villa.

Unique villa boasting unrivalled views of the sea and countryside, a beautiful garden with a large outdoor living area, an infinity pool overlooking the view, and a very stylish interior.

For sale with Tal Viking. See more pictures and details about this property.

Contemporary 7 bed / 4 bath home with spectacular pool and sun terraces. The property benefits from a large garden with views over the golden Islands and the bay of Cavalaire.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Luxury 6 bed / 4 bath property, in the famous village in the sky”,Tourtour. Spacious, modern and light-filled villa, in a quiet and residential area, 3km to the village.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

A magnificent house located in the prominent Marina Port du Roy in Aigues-Mortes, with deep-water canal access. Includes private mooring with unrestricted sea access.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

A spectacular estate of 2 houses overlooking the blue seas of Sardinia with access to a secluded beach. This residence offers incredible views, a quiet escape from the buzz of Costa Smeralda. 6 bedroom main house, 4 bedroom guest house, gardens, olive groves and beach access. About 2 hectares

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

This south facing 3 bed residence is located in Boulouris, in a secure, residential domaine of ten properties. Ideally located only 400m to the sea and enjoying superb views.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

Luxury 5 bed / 4 bath villa with a wonderful pool, landscaped gardens, stunning sea views and terraces. Situated 4km from the beach and in a village with amenities.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

This superb and well considered villa property with its master bedroom with private terrace is situated just 10 minutes from the beach and provides spectacular sea views.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

Fabulous stone built bastide featuring a lovely pool area and large garden.Within easy walking distance to the picturesque, medieval Provençal village of St Cezaire sur Siagne.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

A sophisticated villa on a south west facing plot surrounded by San Lorenzo golf course. Built in a classic and elegant style featuring all the modern amenities. 6 bedroom suites, cinema, gym, wine cellar and landscaped gardens.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Positioned in La Croix Valmer, this contemporary 4 bed villa enjoys divine views and benefits from a great location.The villa could easily be two separate apartments.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

Beautiful secluded property in a hilltop village with a stunning garden. Features a pool, jacuzzi, summer kitchen, conservatory, 2 large garages, 8 bedrooms and 3 guest rooms

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

Large farmhouse with a good size garden and a pool, near the famous Mont Ventoux. Within easy walking distance of the shops and restaurants of the charming village of Mormoiron.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

Exceptional chambres d’hôtes comprising a gîte and apartment complex, pool, fitness suite, sauna and hammam. Ample parking and wonderful mountain views.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

A gorgeous modern villa, apartment, large, mature garden, pool and parking. Located near to the beautiful village of Noves and the stunning city of Avignon.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

Professionally renovated domain comprising a main house, a guardian’s house and two gîtes. In a stunning elevated location with a large garden, a fabulous pool and views.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

Beautifully situated on an elevated position in the Loulé hills with spectacular views out towards the Atlantic Ocean. Bright and spacious reception room, 6 bedrooms, games room, cinema, gardens and swimming pool.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Former Knights Templar domain with fantas- tic views over the Montagne de Lure. Fully renovated 4 bed house with a 4 bed gîte and pool. Set in almost 5Ha of land.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

An entirely renovated former farmhouse full of character.The property sits in it’s own 4.2Ha with vineyard views and an impressive pool area. There is also a gîte.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

Handsome and completely private 4 bed / 4 bath villa, situated just 8km from the coast and only 17km from the city of Perpignan with its airport and TGV railway station.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

An exceptional 17th Century house with terrace, garden and a pool. Located on the ramparts of a typical provencal French village with all amenities and weekly markets.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

This impressive property evokes a bygone era, but with a contemporary twist. Currently operating as a high-end boutique hotel, it would equally make a large family home.

For sale with Leggett Prestige. See more pictures and details about this property.

Rare historic 1000 year old tower in the Old Chateau of Bargemon. 3/4 Bedrooms,120sq meters, large gardens tennis cours and a exceptional swimming pool. 1hr 15m from Nice airport.

For sale with compagnie-provencale.com. See more pictures and details about this property.