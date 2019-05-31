Beautiful chalet-like beach house in Marazion with arresting views of St Michael’s Mount

In the market for a more tranquil way of life? Look no further than Marazion, one of Cornwall's top seaside locations for beautiful beachside properties, like The Old Manor House, on the market now.

With its spellbinding views of St Michael’s Mount, the ancient Cornish market town of Marazion, 3½ miles west of Penzance, is one of Cornwall’s most sought-after seaside locations, says Richard Speedy of Strutt & Parker’s Exeter office, who is handling the sale of The Old Manor House, which occupies an enviable waterside position in the centre of Britain’s oldest chartered town.

He quotes a guide price of £2.5m for the Grade II*-listed house, built in 1775, which provides more than 9,000sq ft of living space on three floors, surrounded by spacious, beautifully landscaped gardens planted with a variety of flowerbeds and trees, with a large central lawn and a stone terrace – ideal for alfresco dining.

The attractive welcome hall is almost chalet-like, with victorian floor tiles, wall-hugging benches and large wooden arches leading through to the rest of the house. Natural wood is prominent throughout the house – fitted bespoke for storage in the games room and panelled on the walls in the reception room, as well as on the floor in the form of exposed floorboards.

The house has close links to the St Aubyn family, who acquired St Michael’s Mount in the 17th century. In the late 1800s, architect Piers St Aubyn is said to have lived at The Old Manor House, having previously been involved in the restoration of the Mount.

‘Cornwall will always be a favourite for families, and by looking beyond the usual hotspots, you can find some hidden gems such as this,’ points out Mr Speedy. ‘The owner currently uses it as a second home and hosts parties in the summer, but its size also makes it suitable for larger holiday lets.’

The Old Manor House is on the market through Strutt & Parker at a guide price of £2.5 million. For more information and images, please click here or visit www.countrylife.onthemarket.com.