House of orchid writer for sale

The Old Rectory at Thwaite near the village of Eye was built in 1842 on the site of and incorporating a much earlier house thought to be of Tudor origin. It was owned in the Seventies by Alec Bristow, a renowned writer on plants, particularly orchids.

The gardens and greenhouses belonging to the handsome seven-bedroom house produced much of the material for Bristows books, including The Sex Life of Plants.

Selling agent William Sadler of Bidwells says the greenhouses are of a standard normally found only in professional botanical gardens. In addition, the walled garden currently put down to grass is all laid out ready to return to its former glory.

The garden is full of mature trees that screen the property completely  you cant even see the church right next door, adds Mr Sadler.

The current owners  a family with three young children  have carried out extensive renovations to the former rectory.

Although they are not keen gardeners, the glasshouses have been maintained and are quite something. Someone with a passion for gardening could do quite special things with the three-acres of garden, Mr Sadler suggests.

The Old Rectory also a has a useful range of outbuildings  formerly the coach house and stables – arranged around a cobbled courtyard, currently used for garaging and storage. The outbuildings offer great potential for conversion, subject to planning.

The house is well positioned nine miles from Stowmarket, 17 from Ipswich and 28 miles from Norwich.

