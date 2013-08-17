Regency gem for sale in Northamptonshire

For sale for only the second time in more than 100 years, through Knight Frank (020-7629 8171) and Savills (020-7016 3780) at a guide price of £4.25m, Grade II-listed Sholebroke Lodge at Whittlebury, near Towcester, Northamptonshire, was built in 1807 by James Morgan, John Nash’s assistant as architect to the Department of Woods and Forests. One of several Rangers’ houses scattered through the royal forest of Whittlewood, given by the Crown to the Duke of Grafton in the 17th century, Sholebroke Lodge was built for the Deputy Ranger.

** Subscribe to Country Life; Country Life on Ipad

In 1905, Sholebroke Lodge was bought by the 5th Baron Penrhyn who, as Maj Frank Douglas- Pennant, was the owner of 1908 Grand Nationalwinner Rubio. The present owners bought the house on Lord Penrhyn’s death in 1967. They removed a large part of Penrhyn’s early-20th century additions and modernised the interior, which now needs some gentle updating.

The 9,550sq ft house stands in some 30 acres of gardens and grounds, and boasts a splendid reception hall, four main reception rooms, master and guest suites, nine further bedrooms and three further bathrooms.

* Follow Country Life property on Twitter