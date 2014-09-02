Contemporary living just outside Cardiff

Fairoak Farm is a country house which has been built to exacting specifications by the current owners. The property draws on influences including traditional Welsh long houses, but also Mediterranean, Californian, North African and Asian design.

The interiors have been designed to be floooded with light, and many rooms and connecting spaces have floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors, white walls, stone floors and hardwood floors. The living and dining areas are on two different levels, with the largest living area overlooking the front garden and lake, while the the formal dining area is joined to the outdoor dining area, and the informal dining room is open plan to the stylish kitchen.

An informal living area towards the rear of the house is served by a drinks bar and connects to the snooker room. A glass screen separates the fitness suite which includes a large air-conditioned gym. The study, library and reading room complete the ground floor accommodation.

Upstairs, a sliding door at one end of the landing gives access to the large first floor terrace, which is another area designed for entertaining. Two principal bedroom suites are well proportioned; from the master suite one can step directly out to the garden, while the second suite has doors to a study which lead out to a balcony.

There are three further guest bedrooms upstairs which look out over the rear gardens, each with its own terrace.

The house is set in around 16 acres of landscaped gardens, which include a pool, a pavilion, a three-hole golf course and a tennis court. Useful modern storage barns in a secluded service yard; there is planning permission for a stable block in the bottom field.

Lisvane is a desirable village and residential area just five miles to the north of Cardiff.

The guide price is £4.5m. For further information please contact Savills on 01225 474 500 or visit www.savills.co.uk.

* Country houses for sale

* Country houses for sale in Wales