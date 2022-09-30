A pretty thatched cottage in the South Hams that is close to some of Devon’s best beaches and coast walks

Trethule Cottage, in the pretty Devonshire village of Thurlestone, balances coastal chic with elegant period features.

Sunny Trethule Cottage, set in the heart of the village of Thurlestone, near Kingsbridge in the South Hams, has four bedrooms under its thatched roof.

The current owners host Airbnb guests in the Grade II-listed house, which has an eat-in kitchen with an Aga and a rear garden with a raised, decked seating area offering sea views. It’s currently on the market via Marchant Petit with a guide price of £895,000.

An abundance of period features fills the interiors with character and charm; from the thick overhead beams, exposed stone walls and inglenook fireplace in the sitting room, to the cosy, pitched roof master bedroom and bathroom on the second floor.

All four of the double bedrooms are bright and spacious, and presented in the same coastal chic manner seen in the rest of the house.

A short distance from the beach at Thurlestone Sands and its popular Beach House café, the village—which swells with tourists during the summer months—supports a shop, post office, pub and church; the Thurlestone Hotel has an indoor and outdoor pool, spa and 18th-hole golf course.

Situated in a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Thurlestone and the surrounding area is home to some of the best beaches in south Devon and the renowned South West coast path. The popular seaside towns of Salcombe and Kingsbridge are a short distance away, as are Bantham and Bigbury beach, which prove popular with surfers, paddleboarders and swimmers.

Recommended videos for you

There is also a good selection of schools in the area, with Thurlestone All Saints Church of England Academy, Marlborough with South Huish Church of England Primary School and West Alvington Church of England Academy. For secondary, Kingsbridge Community College, Plymouth College, Kelley College, Plymouth High School for Girls and Devonport Highschool for Boys are all well regarded.

Trethule Cottage is currently on the market via Marchand Petit with a guide price of £895,000 — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.