Country Life 1 March 2023

London Life
BBC Radio 4 presenter Justin Webb on dawn in the capital, the legacy of Sir Giles Gilbert Scott and the loss of market life
Masterpiece
The vivid blooms of Chiswick House’s 18th-century camellias captivate Jack Watkins
In search of desirable residences
As the debate over new housing developments rages, Roger White looks at best and bad practice across Dorset
Native breeds
Kate Green salutes Clydesdales
Farming on the edge
What do real farmers think of Defra’s post-Brexit plans? Julie Harding finds out
Brave new world? Or same old?
Jamie Blackett fears that the new ELMS are good neither for farmers nor the environment
I’m all right, Jack
Irrepressible, tough and highly intelligent, Jack Russells are flying high, finds India Sturgis
Properties of the week
James Fisher reveals his choice of the country’s top new homes
Debbie Wiseman’s favourite painting
The coronation composer picks a many-layered Cubist piece
Home on the range
Carla Carlisle despairs of today’s lack of common sense when it comes to farm diversification
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell gathers flowers
Interiors
A light-filled kitchen and high-lights of London Design Week
Following the sun
An Arts-and-Crafts base meets modern glass in the redesign of Grey Gables, Buckinghamshire, discovers Tiffany Daneff
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson on rhubarb
Travel
Take to the high seas, on Adam Hay-Nicholls’s intrepid voyages (page 104), with Ben Lerwill in Antarctica (page 108) and Pamela Goodman on the Nile (page 116) or follow Mark Hedges to fishing paradise on Alphonse (page 110)
To sing like a Byrd
William Byrd’s music is still sung, 400 years after his turbulent times, reveals Henrietta Bredin
And much more