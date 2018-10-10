Country Life 10 October 2018 looks at the best that London has to offer, and meets the man they call the ‘paint detective’.

Find out more here:

THE ITALIAN EMBASSY: Michael Hall takes a tour of what has been called the most beautiful building of its kind.

LONDON’S MOST EXCLUSIVE CLUBS: Adam Hay-Nicholls steps into a surprisingly varied world.

TEAL: This vividly-coloured bird catches the eye of David Profumo.

INTERIORS: Meet Patrick Baty, the ‘paint detective’.

FAVOURITE PAINTING: Chris Smith of Pembroke College chooses a radiant fresco.

LIVING NATIONAL TREASURE: The stone conservationist.

THE GARDENS OF LONDON: A capital place for flowers.

CABBAGES: Thank Melanie Johnson for these ways to improve this simple vegetable.

THE APPLE OF OUR EYE: Eleanor Doughty tells the Bramley apple story.

HOUSEBOATS: A hobby and a home.

PROPERTY: The latest from London’s market.

If you loved this issue, why not subscribe to Country Life and get your copy delivered to your door every week?

You can also subscribe to the digital edition on your tablet and download your copy every Wednesday.