Country Life 11 December 2019

THE QUEEN’S SPEECH: The great television tradition of Christmas.

WHO’S DREAMING OF A WHITE CHRISTMAS?: Felicity Day traces our love of snow at Christmas time.

SHETLAND PONIES: We meet a horse who is one of the highlights of the London International Horse Show at Olympia.

OH COME, ALL YE FAITHFUL — AND YE FAITHLESS TOO: Our Christmas message from the Bishop of Leeds is one of inclusivity.

THE EDITOR’S CHRISTMAS QUIZ: Time to compete for bragging rights.

NUTS:Emma Hughes on why we go crackers for seasonal nuts.

CHRISTMAS CATASTROPHES: Kit Hesketh-Harvey compiles some hilarious tales of Xmas mishaps.

WINCHESTER CATHEDRAL: John Goodall visits one of the nation’s great treasures.

THE POINSETTIA POSER: Why do we have them everywhere at Christmas? Mark Griffiths explains.

CRANBERRY: Our kitchen garden cook Melanie Johnson on how to make the most of this punchy bead of flavour.