Country Life 11 September 2019

Find out more here:

JULIAN FELLOWES’S FAVOURITE PAINTING: The creator of Downton Abbey chooses a romantic masterpiece.

ANIMAL MAGIC: Octavia Pollock talks to Daphne Neville about otter Rudi’s rolesin PR, film and children’s parties.

HEAVENLY HYDRANGEAS: Mark Griffiths extols the beauties of this beloved shrub and salutes its indefatigable champion.

PROPERTY: The finest houses on the market.

WAKE UP AND SMELL THE COFFEE: Coffee shops have attracted raconteurs and rascals alike for centuries, reveals Stephen Wade.

A LAST HURRAH: Kate Green enjoys a starry bigscreen outing for Downton Abbey.

WHAT THE BUTLER SAW: Jim Carter talks to Jack Watkins about gardening, American fans and being Downton’s Mr Carson.

THE LUCK OF THE IRISH: Emma Hughes falls for the rare, yet beguiling Glen of Imaal terrier.

BETTER THAN FICTION: John Goodall tells the story of Highclere Castle, Hampshire,from manor house to TV star.

If you loved this issue, why not subscribe to Country Life and get your copy delivered to your door every week?

You can also subscribe to the digital edition on your tablet and download your copy every Wednesday.