Country Life 12 January 2022

Masterpiece: Jack Watkins admires the comic absurdity of Evelyn Waugh’s undimmed satire on the world of journalism: Scoop .

Poetry in motion: ‘Delicately handled recollections’, ‘sincerity and mystery’ — Tim Relf congratulates the winner of the Country Life poetry competition.

Little England: From Suffolk to North Yorkshire, Cornwall to Derbyshire, villages tell our island story. Archaeologist Ben Robinson picks his top 10.

White magic: Swathes of snowdrops flood the Rothschilds’ Eythrope Park, Buckinghamshire, in uncounted numbers, marvels Mary Keen.

Virginia Chadwyck-Healey’s favourite painting: The stylist and fashion writer chooses a scene of summer.

To be a pilgrim: Fiona Reynolds finds solace in a walk from Tewkesbury Abbey to Gloucester Cathedral .

Polly wants an apple: Tropical ring-necked parakeets are very much at home here, but why, wonders Claire Jackson.

Loved back to life: A rare survivor, Fulbeck House, Lincolnshire, has been lovingly restored, finds Jeremy Musson.

Let’s hear it for mighty mutton: Tom Parker Bowles praises the maligned, yet magnificent meat.

Interiors: Professional standards in a family kitchen and trends for 2022.

The good stuff: Hetty Lintell on initialled jewellery.

The Queen’s lost library: Rufus Bird reveals the interiors created to house the books of Caroline, consort of George II.

The late blooming of a ‘saintly clergyman’: William Keble Martin’s life of wild-flower sketching bore rich literary fruit, reveals Matthew Dennison.

Wedding Guide 2022: Isabella Foulger on everything from venues to flowers and fizz.

Plus much more