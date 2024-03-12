Country Life 13 March 2024

Here’s a look at some of what you’ll find inside:

Small is beautiful

There is something special about the quintessential country cottage, which has been the creative inspiration for so many of our best-loved poets and novelists

New series: The legacy

In the second instalment of this new series, Kate Green profiles Alfred Wainwright, the man who took fell walking to new heights in his beloved Lake District

Life in miniature

Matthew Dennison discovers that great things come in small packages as he toasts the centenary of the remarkable Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House

Into the blue

The natural world is singing the blues as spring bursts into life, finds Deborah Nicholls-Lee

Recommended videos for you

I’m sweet on you

Tom Parker Bowles celebrates a superhero among puddings

Travel

Hotels hit the water

Adam Hay-Nicholls sails the Turkish seas

Jane Archer cruises a European quintet

Rosie Paterson swims with whales in the South Pacific

Pamela Goodman bares all

Nevin Truesdale’s favourite painting

The Jockey Club CEO chooses a vibrant work that evokes the drama of the Cheltenham Festival

Salt of the earth

Fiona Reynolds explores the Cheshire Plains, where industry and Nature have left their mark

Novelty with age

A Classical new country house at Newnham Paddox in Warwickshire is a model for the future, suggests John Martin Robinson

Liquid history

The race is on to safeguard some of our most treasured historical records from destruction. Ian Morton investigates

Interiors

This is cupboard love — Amelia Thorpe has everything you need to update your culinary quarters

Going with the flow

Tilly Ware marvels at the patient 40-year development of the wonderfully naturalistic garden of Balmoral Cottage in Kent

The good stuff

Inspired by David Nicholls’s One Day, Hetty Lintell selects some signature signet rings

People who live in paper houses

Catriona Gray meets an artist who is lovingly creating exquisite country-house models from vintage books and documents