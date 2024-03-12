Country Life 13 March 2024

Here’s a look at some of what you’ll find inside:
Small is beautiful
There is something special about the quintessential country cottage, which has been the creative inspiration for so many of our best-loved poets and novelists
New series: The legacy
In the second instalment of this new series, Kate Green profiles Alfred Wainwright, the man who took fell walking to new heights in his beloved Lake District
Life in miniature
Matthew Dennison discovers that great things come in small packages as he toasts the centenary of the remarkable Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House
Into the blue
The natural world is singing the blues as spring bursts into life, finds Deborah Nicholls-Lee
I’m sweet on you
Tom Parker Bowles celebrates a superhero among puddings
Travel
- Hotels hit the water
- Adam Hay-Nicholls sails the Turkish seas
- Jane Archer cruises a European quintet
- Rosie Paterson swims with whales in the South Pacific
- Pamela Goodman bares all
Nevin Truesdale’s favourite painting
The Jockey Club CEO chooses a vibrant work that evokes the drama of the Cheltenham Festival
Salt of the earth
Fiona Reynolds explores the Cheshire Plains, where industry and Nature have left their mark
Novelty with age
A Classical new country house at Newnham Paddox in Warwickshire is a model for the future, suggests John Martin Robinson
Liquid history
The race is on to safeguard some of our most treasured historical records from destruction. Ian Morton investigates
Interiors
This is cupboard love — Amelia Thorpe has everything you need to update your culinary quarters
Going with the flow
Tilly Ware marvels at the patient 40-year development of the wonderfully naturalistic garden of Balmoral Cottage in Kent
The good stuff
Inspired by David Nicholls’s One Day, Hetty Lintell selects some signature signet rings
People who live in paper houses
Catriona Gray meets an artist who is lovingly creating exquisite country-house models from vintage books and documents