Country Life 14 August 2024

Breed for victory
Our treasured native livestock breeds are in danger of being lost, yet they have a crucial role to play, believes Kate Green
Levelling up
Anyone waiting with trepidations for the A-level results should take heart from the likes of Nelson and Brunel, says Alice Loxton
If walls could talk
Old houses with poor wifi need not be denied new gadgets, from wireless lighting to kettles that can be switched on remotely. Julie Harding taps her screen
What makes you click?
From a hollowed-out cow to autofocus and gyro-stabilised cameras, clever ideas continue to transform wildlife photography. Amie Elizabeth White takes a look down the lense.
Full steam ahead
Neil Buttery fires up the pressure cooker, back in our kitchens and tenderising those bones
Paint your wagon
Sturdy, hardworking and now prized for their rarity, farm wagons were key to rural life in times past. Jack Watkins rolls out the surviving examples.
Country Life’s tech commandments
Follow thou Toby Keel’s wise advice for digital life and thou shalt not be shunned in society
Planting for the future
The new generation is building on a fine legacy of gardening and travel at Bryngwyn Hall in Powys, where Caroline Donald wanders among trees gathered from far-flung countries
Foraging
John Wright sets off into the woods in search of meaty rot fungi, the magnificent chicken of the woods and its cousin, joy-inducing hen of the woods
Waiter! My soup is cold
It might be an acquired taste, but gazpacho — recipe of your choice — is worth tasting again. Tom Parker Bowles dips his spoon into a Spanish favourite
