Country Life 14 July 2021

Country Life 14 July 2021 visits Jersey, finds out about Border terriers and explores the enduring appeal of Britain's villages.
Here’s a selection of what you’ll find in this week’s issue:

JERSEY: Landmarks, legends and a netball star, plus properties for sale

MASTERPIECE: The Bloomsbury Group left its mark, literally, on Charleston Farmhouse, says Jack Watkins

BORDER TERRIERS: Courageous, energetic and good for a cuddle, Border terriers have many fans, finds Katy Birchall

VILLAGES: As microcosms of society, it’s easy to see why villages have long offered inspiration for novelists, muses Flora Watkins

FUSCHIA JAM: Charles Quest-Ritson on making fuchsia jam and rowan jelly

JOHN NASH: John Nash deserves to emerge from the shadow of his brother, Paul, believes Peyton Skipwith

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Ronel Lehmann’s choice of an imposing royal image

CARLA CARLISLE: Carla vows to avoid anything ‘Made in China’

ARCHITECTURE: Sympathetic restoration work has brought Taitlands, North Yorkshire, back from institutional use, finds John Martin Robinson

SKYLARKS: The song of one of our most beloved birds must be allowed to soar, asserts Ian Morton

STRAWBERRIES: Tom Parker Bowles licks his lips over luscious strawberries

INTERIORS: Blue and green should be seen

GARDENS: Tiffany Daneff talks to Peter Hughes, the indefatigable chairman of the Gardens Trust

THE OLD RECTORY AT EAST WOODHAY: Interior-design skill comes into play at The Old Rectory, East Woodhay, Hampshire, finds Tiffany Daneff

