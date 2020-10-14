Country Life 14 October 2020

Find out more:
DELIGHTFUL DAHLIAS: Alan Titchmarsh on the cheerful flower.
OLD HOUSE, NEW KITCHEN: Giles Kime on wonderful kitchens in beautiful old houses.
THE WONDERFULLY CRAZY CHURCHES OF WALES: Set into cliff-faces, inaccessible at high tide and many more besides.
STANLEY SPENCER: A tangled love life that left behind remarkable art.
CARLA CARLISLE: Our columnist remembers when presidential debates were rather more, and even less, presidential than in 2020.
HAMPTON COURT’S GREAT HALL PART 2: John Goodall finishes his work.
RATTAN: Easy on the eye, easy on the body. (Not so much on the wallet.)
LOVELY LEEKS: Tom Parker-Bowles salutes mild, sweet and versatile veg.