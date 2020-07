BRITAIN’S AONBs: Kate Green on Nidderdale.

ARCHITECTURE: The ultimate home office? Nicholas Coleridge’s folly at Wolverton.

NATURE: The eel, under threat.

TRAVEL: As the world gets going again, we look at the latest in the travel industry.

PROPERTY: A house where Charles I holed up, and the best homes on the market.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Robert Adam, architect.

PLANTS: A 47 million-year-old sunflower.

GARDENS: Fun with fountains.

INTERIORS: A country-inspired bedroom.