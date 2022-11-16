Trending:

Country Life 16 November 2022

Country Life 16 November 2022 looks at how to survive winter, gilded furniture, gardening in the frost and the enduring appeal of The Forsyte Saga.
Country Life

SURVIVING WINTER: Joe Gibbs summons the fortitude of our forebears in a bid to survive the cold season in an old house with rattling windows, draughty chimneys and a leaky roof.

NEWS: What impact will inflation and the cost-of-living crisis have on our historic houses and churches?

MASTERPIECE: The Forstye Saga‘s enduring appeal.

ARCHITECTURE: Drapers’ Hall: An enduring force for good.

FURNITURE: The joys of gilded furniture.

INTERIORS: Fat, often glistening metallic tassels, fringes, cords and braids—known as passementerie—have been beautifying interiors for centuries, reveals an admiring Matthew Dennison.

CLOTHING: Carolyn Denham, the woman reigniting Britain’s passion for dressmaking.

RESTORATION: The best restoration services and suppliers of timeless furniture and fittings, selected by Amelia Thorpe.

GARDENS: Resist the urge to tidy the garden and, come the frosts, you will be rewarded with a glorious display of glittering seedheads, avers Steven Desmond.

SCULPTURE: Finn Hull’s unusual stone sculptures are a precarious and captivating sight to behold.

And much more