Country Life 16 November 2022

SURVIVING WINTER: Joe Gibbs summons the fortitude of our forebears in a bid to survive the cold season in an old house with rattling windows, draughty chimneys and a leaky roof.

NEWS: What impact will inflation and the cost-of-living crisis have on our historic houses and churches?

MASTERPIECE: The Forstye Saga‘s enduring appeal.

ARCHITECTURE: Drapers’ Hall: An enduring force for good.

FURNITURE: The joys of gilded furniture.

INTERIORS: Fat, often glistening metallic tassels, fringes, cords and braids—known as passementerie—have been beautifying interiors for centuries, reveals an admiring Matthew Dennison.

CLOTHING: Carolyn Denham, the woman reigniting Britain’s passion for dressmaking.

RESTORATION: The best restoration services and suppliers of timeless furniture and fittings, selected by Amelia Thorpe.

GARDENS: Resist the urge to tidy the garden and, come the frosts, you will be rewarded with a glorious display of glittering seedheads, avers Steven Desmond.

SCULPTURE: Finn Hull’s unusual stone sculptures are a precarious and captivating sight to behold.

