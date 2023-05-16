Country Life 17 May 2023

The impossible made possible
This year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show promises aromatic planting, re-imagined rock gardens and mouth-watering productive plots, as Kathryn Bradley-Hole learns
Delightful delphiniums
John Hoyland rejoices in these delicate and statuesque plants that are equally dazzling in the garden and on the show bench
Let’s celebrate gardening
It’s time to put ‘H’ for horticulture at the heart of the RHS show-piece, argues Alan Titchmarsh
Here’s looking at you, kid
Julie Harding discovers what makes owners fall for the charms of the pint-sized pygmy goat
Gnome alone
Ben Lerwill digs into the history and enduring appeal of our rosy-cheeked garden chums
Homing instincts
Christopher Woodward reveals how Cedric Morris safeguarded gems from his plant collection
Lady Caroline Percy’s favourite painting
The interior designer is drawn to an intriguing Turner scene
The stork cometh
Jamie Blackett welcomes a rare and exciting visitor to the farm
Time to sit and stare
Non Morris savours a delightful West Sussex garden fashioned with rest and relaxation in mind
Take a bough
Treehouses, swings and seats for summer, from Amelia Thorpe
Baronial dreams
Clive Aslet charts how Lutyens helped a businessman become king of Castle Drogo in Devon
Native breeds
Kate Green on the high-stepping Hackney, a real equine ballerina
When I am feeling blue
Don’t be fooled by the blue tit’s songbird sweetness—it can be unfaithful, warns Stephen Moss
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell falls head over heels for the best of British millinery
Interiors
Giles Kime soaks up Nature in a luxurious outdoor bathtub
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson speaks up for tarragon, an unsung herb hero
The plays that turn full circle
Classic drawing-room comedies still sparkle for Michael Billington
And much more