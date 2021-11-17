Trending:

Country Life 17 November 2021

Country Life 17 November 2021 is the restoration special issue, looking at listed buildings, furniture and more, as well as walking the decks of the Queen Mary and enjoying a Fabergé egg.
RMS QUEEN MARY: Jack Watkins on the splendid ship, a true masterpiece.

LISTED BUILDINGS: Important, but out of date: Roger Bowdler examines our system of listing buildings.

THE RESTORATION CONUNDRUM: Many of our best-loved houses exist due to architects making changes, but that wouldn’t be allowed now, says Hamish Scott.

NAMING FIELDS: reveal romance and history, believes Jeremy Hobson.

REJUVENATING FURNITURE: A light touch is needed to restore furniture, finds Arabella Youens.

FRUIT TREES: Start training your young fruit trees now, advises Val Bourne.

FABERGE EGGS: Fabergé’s creations still have the power to enthral, finds Mary Miers.

 

 

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Timothy Mowl, architectural historian, picks a Renaissance mystery.

COME DANCING: Jamie Blackett whirls into a reel.

THE CLA: ‘We’re the solution, not the problem’ says Mark Tufnell, the new president of the CLA.

HALSWELL THAT ENDS WELL: Magnificent Halswell House, Somerset, and its landscape are benefiting from a major restoration project, finds Marcus Binney.

INTERIORS: New Agas and beautiful baths.

WESTOBIRT: The Gloucestershire garden has undergone a well-deserved revival, says Natasha Goodfellow.

And much more…