Country Life 17 November 2021

Find out more:

RMS QUEEN MARY: Jack Watkins on the splendid ship, a true masterpiece.

LISTED BUILDINGS: Important, but out of date: Roger Bowdler examines our system of listing buildings.

THE RESTORATION CONUNDRUM: Many of our best-loved houses exist due to architects making changes, but that wouldn’t be allowed now, says Hamish Scott.

NAMING FIELDS: reveal romance and history, believes Jeremy Hobson.

REJUVENATING FURNITURE: A light touch is needed to restore furniture, finds Arabella Youens.

FRUIT TREES: Start training your young fruit trees now, advises Val Bourne.

FABERGE EGGS: Fabergé’s creations still have the power to enthral, finds Mary Miers.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Timothy Mowl, architectural historian, picks a Renaissance mystery.

COME DANCING: Jamie Blackett whirls into a reel.

THE CLA: ‘We’re the solution, not the problem’ says Mark Tufnell, the new president of the CLA.

HALSWELL THAT ENDS WELL: Magnificent Halswell House, Somerset, and its landscape are benefiting from a major restoration project, finds Marcus Binney.

INTERIORS: New Agas and beautiful baths.

WESTOBIRT: The Gloucestershire garden has undergone a well-deserved revival, says Natasha Goodfellow.

And much more…