Country Life 18 August 2021

WEATHER: Forget forecasting apps, the best way to tell if there’s rain on the wind is to consult wildflowers, avers John Lewis-Stempel.

BEN GOLDSMITH: Ben explains why he is turning his farm over to Nature, as he begins wilder farming.

ROSETTES: Fluttering from a bridle or on the lapel of a politician’s suit, bright rosettes catch everyone’s eye. Julie Harding finds out why they still mean more than silverware.

GUERNSEY: Exploring by boat, the abundant flora and fauna of the Bailiwick.

ART: Kiki McDonough’s favourite painting.

FARMING LIFE: A new era dawns on Jamie Blackett’s farm as fast fibre broadband finally arrives.

MASTERPIECE: Jack Watkins is haunted by the Gothic power of Daphne du Maurier’s classic novel Rebecca.

CASTELL COCH: John Goodall explores 13th century Castell Coch in Cardiff.

INTERIORS: Clive Aslet on why the terraced house has endured and Amelia Thorpe matches blue and green.

GARDENS: Why fuchsia snobs should think again.

LUXURY: The good stuff Hetty Lintell is beside the seaside.

IAN MCKELLEN: Age is no barrier to greatness Michael Billington admires Sir Ian McKellen’s Hamlet.

RECIPE: Melanie Johnson on tomatoes.