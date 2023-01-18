Country Life 18 January 2023

Blue-sky thinking

Glasshouses can be havens for people as well as their plants, Caroline Donald discovers

Bags of colour

Kendra Wilson goes Dutch on a visit to the thriving tulip farms of South Holland, Lincolnshire

Getting a few words in hedgewise

Alan Titchmarsh speaks out in defence of the privet hedge

All aboard for Ironhenge!

In the first of a two-part series Marcus Binney explores the park of Fawley Hill, Berkshire

Are you stark raven mad?

Ian Morton lauds the intelligence of the much-maligned corvid

Cometh the hour, cometh the villain

The literary characters we love to hate, introduced by Catriona Gray

Tahir Shah’s favourite painting

The writer and film-maker picks a portrait with a gentle touch

Return of the woolly menaces

Jamie Blackett on the ups and downs of over-wintering lambs

Masterpiece

Sir William Chambers caused a stir with his Pagoda at Kew Gardens, reveals Jack Watkins

Awesome alpines

Tilly Ware heads to Suffolk in search of the finest auriculas

The first of many

Ian Morton investigates how Fanny Wilkinson blazed a trail for female landscape gardeners

Take a stand

The best shelves and supports for plants, chosen by Amelia Thorpe

Native breeds

Kate Green hails the personality of the handsome Welsh cob

Hot under the collar

Matthew Dennison charts the dog collar’s 8,000-year history

The good stuff

On bended knee: Hetty Lintell picks exquisite engagement rings

Interiors

Giles Kime considers the joys of the convivial corner sofa

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson takes comfort from the earthiness of parsnips

Sauce for the goose

Michael Billington is in awe of the ageless Sir Ian McKellen

And much more