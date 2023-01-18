Country Life 18 January 2023

Blue-sky thinking
Glasshouses can be havens for people as well as their plants, Caroline Donald discovers
Bags of colour
Kendra Wilson goes Dutch on a visit to the thriving tulip farms of South Holland, Lincolnshire
Getting a few words in hedgewise
Alan Titchmarsh speaks out in defence of the privet hedge
All aboard for Ironhenge!
In the first of a two-part series Marcus Binney explores the park of Fawley Hill, Berkshire
Are you stark raven mad?
Ian Morton lauds the intelligence of the much-maligned corvid
Cometh the hour, cometh the villain
The literary characters we love to hate, introduced by Catriona Gray
Tahir Shah’s favourite painting
The writer and film-maker picks a portrait with a gentle touch
Return of the woolly menaces
Jamie Blackett on the ups and downs of over-wintering lambs
Masterpiece
Sir William Chambers caused a stir with his Pagoda at Kew Gardens, reveals Jack Watkins
Awesome alpines
Tilly Ware heads to Suffolk in search of the finest auriculas
The first of many
Ian Morton investigates how Fanny Wilkinson blazed a trail for female landscape gardeners
Take a stand
The best shelves and supports for plants, chosen by Amelia Thorpe
Native breeds
Kate Green hails the personality of the handsome Welsh cob
Hot under the collar
Matthew Dennison charts the dog collar’s 8,000-year history
The good stuff
On bended knee: Hetty Lintell picks exquisite engagement rings
Interiors
Giles Kime considers the joys of the convivial corner sofa
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson takes comfort from the earthiness of parsnips
Sauce for the goose
Michael Billington is in awe of the ageless Sir Ian McKellen
