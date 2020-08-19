Country Life 19 August 2020

BRITAIN’S AONBs: The Lincolnshire Wolds.

ARCHITECTURE: The crypt at Farnborough Abbey.

WILD WALES: Is it still wild? A father-and-daughter investigate.

TRAVEL: The Ribble Valley and Cornwall.

ISLE OF MAN: Secrets of Manx life.

WILDFLOWER CLOCKS: John Lewis-Stempel on an alternative way to live your life.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood.

WINTER WEDDINGS: Summer dates have been wiped out — here’s what you need to know if you (or one of your family) has been forced to postpone.

SIR ROY STRONG’S GARDEN: As he prepares to say goodbye to the gardens which have taken him years to create, Sir Roy invites Country Life to take a look.

WHY RAYMOND BLANC LOVES EATING BRITISH: The French chef on why buying local British produce is best.