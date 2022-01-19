Country Life 19 January 2022

Find out more here:

Et in Arcadia ego: Stephen Desmond admires the new planting of the wooded bank of Chatsworth, Derbyshire.

Seeds of change: Be brave and try the new seeds on sale now, advises Val Bourne.

Dear Miss Salley Gardens: Novelist Salley Vickers recalls her godmother and the beloved walled garden of her childhood.

Telegraph-pole appreciation for beginners: Some ignore them, others revere them. Andrew Martin examines the appeal of telegraph poles.

The need for English tweed: South of the border, makers are challenging Scottish supremacy in woven cloth, finds Mary Miers.

Charlie McCormick’s favourite painting: The garden designer chooses a celebration of clashing colour.

Silence of the geese: Jamie Blackett welcomes the hounds to the beach, but rues the loss of the wildfowl.

Telephone boxes: Once ubiquitous, now loved, the red telephone box is a work of genius, says Jack Watkins.

Potting sheds: Amelia Thorpe’s pick of sheds

Kitchen garden cook: Melanie Johnson on parsnips

Forgotten tools of the rural estate: Can you work out what these once-common objects are for?

English homes old and new: In the first of a 12-part series, John Goodall looks at the 12th- century residence of Archbishop Thomas Becket and his fellows.

The good stuff: Hetty Lintell takes to the slopes.

Interiors: Boot rooms to long for.

Forces of Nature: An astonishing alpine set heads the current theatrical highlights for Michael Billington.

From out of the ashes: Claire Jackson on the musical ways Coventry Cathedral is marking its 60th anniversary.