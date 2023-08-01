Country Life 2 August 2023

Here’s a look at some of what you’ll find inside.

Secret splendour

From a philanthropist’s party house to a spectacular family home, No 15, Kensington Palace Gardens, London W8, has seen it all. Clive Aslet takes a tour

Christening Day

Carla Carlisle greets her first grandchild with joy and reflection

Native breeds

Kate Green on the Wiltshire Horn, the classic sheep of Wessex

Interiors

Matthew Williamson’s richly patterned Mallorcan hotel and dinner plates with a touch of fun

‘My sun one early morn did shine’

What makes the dawning of the day such a magical time? Ben Lerwill asks six early risers

Crackling with good ideas

An innovative head gardener is working horticultural wonders at Highlands, East Sussex. Tilly Ware marvels at his industry

Supporting acts

Amelia Thorpe’s pick of arches, frames and trellises for climbers

Sealing the deal

Our harbour seals are struggling, yet our grey seals are thriving. Joe Gibbs fishes for answers

What lies beneath

Countless millions of creatures crawl, clamber and climb deep in our meadows. John Lewis-Stempel delves into the depths

A real grass act

The upside to relentless rain is an emerald lawn, with neat stripes and croquet hoops. Steven Desmond fires up his mower

MOK Keeffe’s favourite painting

The LGBTQ+ historian salutes a portrait that made him think

London Life

Handel meets Hendrix, orange sellers and Little Kudu, theatre tickets to book now, the royal impact of John Nash and the best independent food shops

Travel

Rupert Uloth ventures forth in search of the elusive tiger in Ranthambhore, India, Sophia Constant saddles up in Spain and Pamela Goodman curls up in a luxurious cabin in the wilds

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson conjures luscious meals with chamomile