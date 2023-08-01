Country Life 2 August 2023

Here’s a look at some of what you’ll find inside.
Secret splendour
From a philanthropist’s party house to a spectacular family home, No 15, Kensington Palace Gardens, London W8, has seen it all. Clive Aslet takes a tour
Christening Day
Carla Carlisle greets her first grandchild with joy and reflection
Native breeds
Kate Green on the Wiltshire Horn, the classic sheep of Wessex
Interiors
Matthew Williamson’s richly patterned Mallorcan hotel and dinner plates with a touch of fun
‘My sun one early morn did shine’
What makes the dawning of the day such a magical time? Ben Lerwill asks six early risers
Crackling with good ideas
An innovative head gardener is working horticultural wonders at Highlands, East Sussex. Tilly Ware marvels at his industry
Supporting acts
Amelia Thorpe’s pick of arches, frames and trellises for climbers
Sealing the deal
Our harbour seals are struggling, yet our grey seals are thriving. Joe Gibbs fishes for answers
What lies beneath
Countless millions of creatures crawl, clamber and climb deep in our meadows. John Lewis-Stempel delves into the depths
A real grass act
The upside to relentless rain is an emerald lawn, with neat stripes and croquet hoops. Steven Desmond fires up his mower
MOK Keeffe’s favourite painting
The LGBTQ+ historian salutes a portrait that made him think
London Life
Handel meets Hendrix, orange sellers and Little Kudu, theatre tickets to book now, the royal impact of John Nash and the best independent food shops
Travel
Rupert Uloth ventures forth in search of the elusive tiger in Ranthambhore, India, Sophia Constant saddles up in Spain and Pamela Goodman curls up in a luxurious cabin in the wilds
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson conjures luscious meals with chamomile