Country Life 2 February 2022

Masterpiece: Jack Watkins takes his hat off to John Buchan’s bestselling thriller The Thirty-Nine Steps, the original ‘shocker’.

Fancy is as fancy does: Far from being pampered pooches, energetic, friendly standard poodles are quite at home in the shooting field, discovers Matthew Dennison.

Who is Maris Piper?: Eleanor Doughty delves into the reasons behind familiar names, from potatoes to cars.

Blooming lovely: Sweet scented and generous, lilacs should be ubiquitous, believes Charles Quest-Ritson .

London Life: Orchids, Titanic and Muswell Hill, plus what lies behind the giant windows on the A4 and Kit Kemp’s capital secrets.

125 Notebook: Melanie Bryan reveals the concerns of the 1910s, as shown in the pages of Country Life.

Richard Anderson’s favourite painting: The Savile Row tailor chooses a picture of gentlemanly style.

The Mississippi Truth: Carla Carlisle laments the fall of clean-as-a-bone truths .

Creating the Cambridge college: The grand tradition of academic architecture begins with a parish priest and the patronage of a queen, reveals John Goodall, in the first of two articles on Queens’ College, Cambridge .

What is French for va va voom?: Owain Jones assesses the chances of the disparate teams in the Six Nations tournament.

Interiors: Getting cosy with the finest stoves and outdoor fireplaces.

Kitchen garden cook: Melanie Johnson conjures tasty treats from healthy kale.

The good stuff: Hetty Lintell is happy to be chained up in gold and silver.