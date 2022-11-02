Country Life 2 November 2022

Gentleman’s Life
Our annual supplement with the very best of life for the man about town and in the country
Masterpiece
Jack Watkins on the true story behind Richard Adams’s rabbity tale Watership Down
Letting the ink dry
Childhood naturalist to adult artist: Angela Harding explains her work to Jane Wheatley
Burst into birdsong
For Beethoven, Messiaen and Vivaldi, the humblest of birds offers musical inspiration—and they still do, reveals Gayle Woods
Don’t take my breath away
Gather your decanters and put them to work, urges Harry Eyres
Interiors
Should you choose a wood-burning stove or an open fire? Amelia Thorpe offers options and Arabella Youens considers
London Life
Science fiction, Martha Freud, Christmas treats and taking on Phileas Fogg within the capital
125th anniversary notebook
Melanie Bryan steps back to the 2000s through Country Life
Anthem of our crazy age
Carla Carlisle rues the all-too-prevalent insincere apology, so favoured by politicians
Charles Foster’s favourite painting
The polymath chooses a sea-scape of daunting power
A bookseller’s retreat
In the second of two articles, David Robinson returns to Beeleigh Abbey, Essex, home of the literary Foyle family
Travel
Fly away: Jonathan Self and Rosie Paterson consider the joys of the multi-generational holiday and Pamela Goodman gets lost in the sand dunes
Sicilian splendour
Charles Quest-Ritson explores San Giuliano, Sicily, where exotic planting and handmade tiles enhance an ancient site
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson on girolles
Breaking the mould
Once a wobbling wonder, later a childish cliché, jelly is on its way back, says Harry Pearson
And much more