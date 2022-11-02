Country Life 2 November 2022

Gentleman’s Life

Our annual supplement with the very best of life for the man about town and in the country

Masterpiece

Jack Watkins on the true story behind Richard Adams’s rabbity tale Watership Down

Letting the ink dry

Childhood naturalist to adult artist: Angela Harding explains her work to Jane Wheatley

Burst into birdsong

For Beethoven, Messiaen and Vivaldi, the humblest of birds offers musical inspiration—and they still do, reveals Gayle Woods

Don’t take my breath away

Gather your decanters and put them to work, urges Harry Eyres

Interiors

Should you choose a wood-burning stove or an open fire? Amelia Thorpe offers options and Arabella Youens considers

London Life

Science fiction, Martha Freud, Christmas treats and taking on Phileas Fogg within the capital

125th anniversary notebook

Melanie Bryan steps back to the 2000s through Country Life

Anthem of our crazy age

Carla Carlisle rues the all-too-prevalent insincere apology, so favoured by politicians

Charles Foster’s favourite painting

The polymath chooses a sea-scape of daunting power

A bookseller’s retreat

In the second of two articles, David Robinson returns to Beeleigh Abbey, Essex, home of the literary Foyle family

Travel

Fly away: Jonathan Self and Rosie Paterson consider the joys of the multi-generational holiday and Pamela Goodman gets lost in the sand dunes

Sicilian splendour

Charles Quest-Ritson explores San Giuliano, Sicily, where exotic planting and handmade tiles enhance an ancient site

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson on girolles

Breaking the mould

Once a wobbling wonder, later a childish cliché, jelly is on its way back, says Harry Pearson

And much more