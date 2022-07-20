Country Life 20 July 2022

Scent to try us
The mustelid family attracts opprobrium, but the likes of mink and weasel are not all bad, avers John Lewis-Stempel
Sapphires in the cereal
The resurgence of the beloved, health-giving cornflower is to be rejoiced, says Ian Morton
Living with the Romans
The ghosts of legions long gone can still be found on country estates from Northumberland to West Sussex. Bronwen Riley meets their modern guardians
Founding fathers
Mark Hedges visits Lindisfarne Castle, home to his editorial forebear Edward Hudson
Over the hills and far away
Decades of work have created an idyllic Marcher garden at Hurdley Hall, Montgomeryshire, discovers George Plumptre
Country Life International
Flower battles, royal visits and idyllic properties on Jersey
Ameer Kotecha’s favourite painting
The diplomat, chef and author chooses a bustling scene
All is safely gathered in
Jamie Blackett bales the silage and longs for turtle doves
Masterpiece
Jack Watkins admires a pioneering historian of landscape
English homes old and new
John Goodall turns his attention to mid-Georgian architecture, in the seventh in our anniversary series on the country house
Travel
From cruises to John le Carré
Interiors
A townhouse and round tables
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson on blackcurrants
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell in Game Fair garb
Cricket and crotchets
There are more links between music and sport than you might expect, finds Claire Jackson
A storming start
Tempest triumph sets off Chekhovian failure for Michael Billington
And much more