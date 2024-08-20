Country Life 21 August 2024

Here’s a look at what you’ll find inside

Building on history

In the first of two articles, John Goodall charts the central role played by Scone and its former abbey in the history of Scotland.

Barking up the right tree

Britain’s native trees are facing an uncertain future, but we can still act to save our magnificent woodland, argues Sir Harry Studholme

Working their red socks off

A very special band of helpers is behind the smooth staging of Chatsworth Country Fair, as volunteer Simon Reinhold reveals

O Flowers of Scotland

Penny Churchill casts her eye over three Scottish estates, one a ‘pastoral oasis’ making its first appearance on the open market

Tom Byrne’s favourite painting

The actor chooses a work that treads that fine divide between ‘life and death, night and day’.

Dive in with both feet

There’s nothing more diverse than divers. Marianne Taylor dips below the surface to examine these underwater masters

Thistle do nicely

The ‘weediest of weeds’ is loved by insects, loathed by landowners. John Wright tackles the prickly matter of Scotland’s emblem.

The good stuff

Hetty Lintell selects luxuries designed or made in Scotland

Is that a plum in your mouth?

Tom Parker Bowles finds that the best way to savour traditional British varieties is to grow them yourself

Sculpting with plants

Perennials and billowing grasses are a perfect backdrop for the sculpture at Whitburgh House in Midlothian, finds Caroline Donald

And, as always, much much more