Country Life 21 June 2023

Flights of fancy

The myriad patterns and colours of Britain’s butterflies glitter in Andrew Fusek Peters’s photographs. He talks to Ben Lerwill.

The man who bought Stonehenge

In 1915, Sir Cecil Chubb paid £6,600 for the famous stone circle, reveals Bernard Bale.

From field to dinner-party fork

Feeding friends with food grown in your own garden is a delight, finds Natasha Goodfellow.

Why treasure is a universal word

London’s new Treasure House Fair deserves to be a triumph, believes Huon Mallalieu.

Skye Gyngell’s favourite painting

The culinary director chooses a graphic work full of energy.

Ode to June

Jamie Blackett swelters on the farm, where greenfinches fly and the meadow shimmers.

Medieval beauty

At the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, US, resides a rare assemblage of church buildings, reveals Jeremy Musson.

Native breeds

Kate Green falls for the teddy-bear Greyface Dartmoor sheep.

Life, the universe and everything

Does cave art hold the answer, asks Robin Hanbury-Tenison.

Let it go to your head

Ever-smart and ever-enduring, the Panama is the only hat for summer, says Harry Pearson.

Legend of his time

As the 24 Hours of Le Mans race turns 100, Simon de Burton talks to its greatest star, Jacky Ickx.

The good stuff

Time for tennis, says Hetty Lintell.

Interiors

Summer inspiration and the importance of provenance.

Keeping the faith

Through turbulent centuries, the gardens of Stonor Park, Oxfordshire, remained tranquil. James Alexander-Sinclair visits.

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson dabbles with dill.

A colourful life through a lens

Lucinda Gosling on the distinctive work of Madame Yevonde.

Oh, what a circus

Michael Billington admires political drama and Big Top tricks.

