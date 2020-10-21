Country Life 21 October 2020

Find out more:
COCKER SPANIELS: Katy Birchall finds out more about the perennially popular breed.
LANDSCAPE PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR: Country Life’s picture editor Lucy Ford chooses her favourites.
AMHUINNSUIDHE CASTLE: Nope, we don’t know how to pronounce it either. But David Profumo does — he tells the tale.
FERMENTATION: John Wright on the happy accident of brewing through the ages.
QUANTOCK HILLS: Our AONB series continues.
STUBTON HALL: Jeremy Musson pens this week’s architecture piece.
CHRYSANTHEMUMS: Cheerful, reliable and fashionable once more.
INTERIORS: A Wiltshire drawing room.
NICK HERBERT’S FAVOURITE PAINTING: A Crucifixion scene.