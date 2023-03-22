Country Life 22 March 2023

Country Life International

Verdi's land of opera and glory, Picasso in Spain's cradle of the Arts, where leading writers find their inspiration, French breeds to provoke English envy and the best in luxury overseas property

Thirsty work

Amelia Thorpe selects watering cans for the home and garden

Food stuff: a simple guide to nutrients and fertilisers

Don’t know your potassium from your phosphorus? Fear not, as Steven Desmond explains what to feed your plants and when

Blossoming ideas

There’s more to ornamental apple trees than merely fruit, reveals Charles Quest-Ritson

Holey moley!

Meet the ‘gentleman in velvet’—Harry Pearson unearths the underground world of the mole

Marie Soliman’s favourite painting

The interior designer selects a dynamic, attention-grabbing painting where less is more

Masterpiece

Noël Coward’s Blithe Spirit was the ideal antidote to the horrors of war, suggests Jack Watkins

The sweetest thing

U2’s Adam Clayton is restoring colour to the gardens at Dublin’s Danesmoate, finds Jane Power

Reforming splendour

John Goodall investigates the rise of the Reform, the lavish Pall Mall venue that remains a prince among London clubs

Native breeds

Kate Green marvels at the crazy horns of the Manx Loaghtan

Kitchen garden cook

Don’t confine spring onions to salads, says Melanie Johnson

The good stuff

Hetty Lintell is winging it with the best luxury picks for spring

Botanical beauty

Elegant attire for summer events

Interiors

Brighten up the bathroom with Giles Kime and Amelia Thorpe

The woman who had it all

Caroline Bugler discovers how Berthe Morisot became one of France’s leading Impressionists

A prince of painters

Jack Watkins reveals how Frederic, Lord Leighton shaped British art

And much more